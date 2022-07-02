Hyderabad: Tight vigil around Charminar ahead of visits of BJP leaders

Hyderabad: Police have mounted a tight vigil around Charminar and its surroundings in view of the visit of several important leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Saturday afternoon. However, the visit was later postponed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Sai Chaitanya along with other police officials meanwhile reached Charminar and reviewed the security arrangements. While there is no official word so far on the visit of the UP CM, the officials are prepared for the visit.

Several other BJP party leaders had visited the temple at Charminar in the last two days and offered prayers.