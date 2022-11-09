Hyderabad to don rainbow colors on November 13

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Queer Swabhimana Yatra, the city’s pride march that aims to sensitise the general public about the queer community is scheduled to be held on November 13.

The march will begin from Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Bagh Lingampally around noon. Crossing RTC X roads, Ashok Nagar, and Gilma X road, the parade will reach Dharna Chowk around 6 pm.

Representatives from sexualities across the spectrum will be leading the march. This year, the parade is deemed to be special for the queer community across Telugu states as it will be the first pride march for scores of individuals from the community.

Over a thousand people are expected to be in attendance of which around 30 per cent are expected to be allies. Making the march inclusive, the organisers said there is no specific dress code, giving people the choice to dress as they wish. Individuals who are hesitant to participate in the fear of exposing their identities, can attend the parade wearing a mask.