After 3 yrs, Hyderabad to host Pride March on Nov 13

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 12:40 AM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The city’s Pride March, the Hyderabad Queer Swabhimana Yatra is set to make a comeback after three years on November 13. Citizens from the LGBTQ community and allies will walk hand-in-hand creating awareness and seeking acceptance.

The march will be led by representatives of sexualities across the spectrum, says Anil, founder of Mobbera Foundation and one of the organisers of the pride march.

“We weren’t able to celebrate ‘Pride’ for the last three years because of the pandemic and that is what makes this year’s Pride March special. Also, a lot of community members will be attending the march for the first time and we are all very excited about it,” he said.

The city first witnessed the rainbow parade in 2013 and ever since a growing number of people have joined the march year after year making it one of the most vibrant marches in the country. This year, over a thousand individuals are expected to attend, from which around 30 per cent would be allies.

Although Section 377 was decriminalised in 2018, there is a long way ahead to a gender-inclusive society. “Squashing Section 377 is just a small step in the right direction. We still do not have proper adoption rights, nor is same-sex marriage recognised by law. Pride Marches like these help us sensitise people and create a more tolerant society,” says Anil.

“We are seeking permission from authorities to start the march in the city. It will be a great opportunity for us to debunk myths surrounding the queer community,” they said, adding that the pride march will also feature a series of cultural activities.

Masks to avoid stigmatisation

Individuals who are hesitant to participate in the fear of exposing their identities can attend the parade wearing a mask, said the organiser. The event has no rules on attire, giving people the choice to dress as they want and embrace their true selves.