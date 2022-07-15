Hyderabad to get another cable-stayed bridge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon have another landmark attraction with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposing a cable-stayed bridge at Mir Alam Tank.

The bridge will be the second of its kind in the Telangana capital, with the first being across the scenic Durgam Cheruvu, once known as the ‘Secret Lake’ of Hyderabad.

The Durgam Cheruvu bridge, which has now become an iconic spot for the city’s residents and tourists, was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao in September 2020. It still is one of the most photographed spots in the city.

On the other hand, the Mir Alam Tank bridge will be 2.5-km long and have six lanes, officials said. Its central span will be 350 m and the pylons 100-m high. The bridge will connect the Bengaluru National Highway with Chintalmet near Attapur with the bridge being proposed along the DMart-Gurudwara-Kishanbagh-Bahadurpura Crossroads route.

“Apart from easing traffic and ensuring a hassle-free commute to many, the view of the water body from the bridge will be stellar,” an HMDA official said.

The busy Bengaluru National Highway-Chintalmet route has for long being plagued with traffic congestion, which is expected to ease once the Mir Alam Tank bridge is built. This bridge is also expected to boost tourism in Old City, officials said. They anticipate fewer issues related to land acquisition for this project.