Hyderabad to have 13 new law and order police stations

The jurisdictions of the existing police stations in the city are being demarcated to form the new police stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissionerate is likely to have 13 more law and order police stations to help with effective and more visible policing. To this effect, the State government is expected to issue orders according permission to create 13 new police stations, 11 police divisions and two law and order zones in Hyderabad.

The new police stations that are expected to be established include Borabanda, Warasiguda, Tadbun, Bandlaguda, Domalguda, Lake PS, I S Sadan, Tolichowki, Gudimalkapur, Masab Tank, Filmnagar, Rahmathnagar and Khairatabad.

The likely new police divisions are Chilkalguda, Osmania University, Saidabad, Golconda, Kulsumpura, Jubilee Hills, S R Nagar, Chatrinaka, Gandhinagar, Trimulgherry and Chandrayangutta. Two new zones South East and South West will also be created.

A separate women safety wing will also be formed in Hyderabad Commissionerate with an official of DCP rank heading it. Five new women police stations apart from the existing two will come under the women safety wing.

The jurisdictions of the existing police stations in the city are being demarcated to form the new police stations. For effective supervision, in certain areas there is an ACP rank official for two or three police stations.