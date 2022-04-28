Hyderabad to host Asian Club League Handball event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the 24th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship scheduled to be held at the Gachibowli Stadium from June 23 to July 4.

Around 15 countries from the continent will take part in the event. Each team will consist of 24 players and support staff. “This event will be organised under the aegis of sports ministries, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS)”, said Handball Federation of India president A Jaganmohan Rao.

The tournament will be telecast in Asia Handball Federation (AHF) official broadcaster Alkas in all Asian countries while Doordarshan Sports will telecast in India.

