Hyderabad to host India vs New Zealand ODI on Jan 18

The big-ticket event will return to the city of Hyderabad when it hosts the first ODI against New Zealand

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo of Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: The big-ticket event will return to the city of Hyderabad when it hosts the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on January 18.

The BCCI on Thursday has announced the schedule where India will take on Australia in Test series along with Sri Lanka.

Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the much awaited four-Test series between India and Australia from February 9 to March 13.

The BCCI announced the schedule for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January-February. The Test series will be part of the World Test Championship cycle.

“This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature,” said the BCCI in a statement with the two teams battling out in a five-match series thereafter.

The VCA Stadium in Jamtha will host the opening Test from February 9-13 before the caravan moves to Delhi for the second Test from February 17-21.

There is a week’s gap between the second and third Test which takes place in Dharamsala from March 1-5. The final game of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9-13.

Indian Home Series

T20Is versus Sri Lanka

1st T20 – Jan 3, Mumbai

2nd T20I – Jan 5, Pune

3rd T20I – Jan 7, Rajkot

ODIs vs Sri Lanka

1st ODI – Jan 10, Guwahati

2nd ODI – Jan 12, Kolkata

3rd ODI – Jan 15; Trivandrum

ODIs versus New Zealand



1st ODI – Jan 18, Hyderabad

2nd ODI – Jan 21, Raipur

3rd ODI – Jan 24, Indore

T20Is versus NZ

1st T20I – Jan 27, Ranchi

2nd T20I – Jan 29, Lucknow

3rd T20I – Feb 1; Ahmedabad

Tests versus Australia:

1st Test – Feb 9-13, Nagpur

2nd Test – Feb 17-21, Delhi

3rd Test – Mar 1-5, Dharamsala

4th Test – Mar 9-13, Ahmedabad

ODIs vs Australia

1st ODI – Mar 17, Mumbai

2nd ODI – Mar 19, Vizag

3rd ODI – Mar 22, Chennai