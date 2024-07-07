| Hyderabad To See Moderate Rainfall On Sunday Yellow Alert Issued For July 8 9

Maximum temperature expected to hover between 29 and 31 degrees C for next three days

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 12:29 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: As the monsoon intensifies in Telangana, Hyderabad is likely to experience moderate rainfall from evening to night on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for the city, forecasting heavy rains on July 8 and 9.

According to the IMD’s forecast for Sunday, light to moderate rains are likely in all zones in the city, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 29 and 31 degrees C for the next three days.

On Saturday, the city witnessed moderate but sharp spells of rain, with Shaikpet receiving 28.8 mm and Chandanagar 16.8 mm.

In Telangana, heavy rains lashed several districts, including Adilabad, Peddapalli, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Warangal, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad. Notably, Adilabad Urban recorded a substantial 123 mm of rainfall.

Continuing a similar pattern of rainfall as that of the previous day, light to moderate rains, accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, are anticipated at isolated areas in the city on Sunday.

As the State braces for heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for almost all districts, including the capital city.

On July 8, heavy rainfall is expected across Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.