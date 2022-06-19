| Hyderabad To Witness Heavy Rains For Next Two Hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:32 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: On Sunday afternoon, sudden rains started lashing some areas of Hyderabad including Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, L B Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Kondapur, Nanakramguda, BHEL, Ramanthapur, Malakpet and more.

Weather experts say that the city is going to witness heavy downpour in the next two hours. “Almost all parts will get heavy rains during 1pm to 3pm,” said weather expert T. Balaji, named by handle ‘Telangana Weatherman’ on twitter.

HyderabadRains – WARNING – 1.00PM ⚠️ HEAVY DOWNPOUR lashing entire West Hyderabad mainly Gachibowli – Kondapur – Attapur belt will definetely cover ENTIRE HYDERABAD city in next 1hr. Please carry an umbrella if you go out, rains will be crazy ⚠️🌧️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 19, 2022

A press release from the India Meteorological department – Hyderabad, said that light to moderate thunderstorms with rain accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of more than 30 kmph are very likely in districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Medak, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Nizamabadand RajanaSircilla districts during the next three hours. The press release was issued around 1.30 pm.

