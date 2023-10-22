Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Durga idols immersion

Hyderabad traffic police in view of the immersion of Durga idols announced traffic diversions from Monday to Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police in view of the immersion of Durga idols at NTR Marg, Garden point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park, announced traffic diversions from Monday to Thursday.

The traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari.

The traffic coming from Nirankari junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old P.S Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi. (Only Matha Idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar)

Similarly the traffic coming from old P.S Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi towards Lakdikapul respectively.

The traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund via Telugu Thalli junction will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting fly over towards Kattamaisamma.

Vehicles coming from Ambedkar statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

The traffic coming from Minister Road and Ranigunj towards P.V. Marg, Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Ranigunj and Minister Road respectively.

Vehicles coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted at Masjid Sonabi Abdullah towards Minister Road via Ranigunj.

The traffic coming from Nampally towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and diverted at AR petrol pump towards Ravindra Bharathi and MJ Market respectively.

The traffic diversions will be made on need basis depending on the traffic congestion of Durga Mata idols coming for immersion at NTR Marg, Garden point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park, officials maintained.