UoH faculty member appointed Vice Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam

22 October 23

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty member Prof. B Ananthakrishnan has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam.

Dr. Ananthakrishnan is the Head, Department of Theatre Arts, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication at the UoH. He holds an MA in Drama and Theatre Arts from Pondicherry Central University and a PhD in Contemporary Malayalam Theatre from the University of Madras.

Dr. Ananthakrish is also a researcher in performance and folklore, with previous affiliations at St. Xavier’s College and the University of Calicut. Since 2000, he’s been an associate professor at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts.