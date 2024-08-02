Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of RGI Airport road construction

RGIA to Hyderabad approach road at Kishanguda will be closed for 45 days from August 3. Traffic will be diverted to the Bengaluru exit towards ORR emergency Trauma Centre on NH-44.

2 August 2024

Hyderabad: In view of the construction work on the six lane main carriage way with service roads under the RGI Airport limits, the RGIA to Hyderabad approach road at Kishanguda will be closed for vehicles for a period of 45 days starting from August 3.

Accordingly, traffic from RGIA towards Hyderabad will be diverted towards Bengaluru exit towards ORR emergency Trauma Centre on NH-44.

Similarly, vehicles from Hyderabad towards RGIA will be regulated as usual.