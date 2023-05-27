Hyderabad: Traffic cop saves life by performing CPR on motorist who collapsed on road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: A traffic policeman working in Hyderabad won accolades for reaching out to a man who suddenly collapsed on the road at Puranapul on Friday evening.

The traffic cop, Shaik Mohd Shahbaz, working at the Bahadurpura traffic police station was clearing the traffic on the Puranapul Bridge when he noticed a man, aged around 30 years, who was on an Activa collapsing on the road.

“I rushed to the man and pulled him on the side of the road. He was unable to breathe and sweating, I performed a CPR on him. Finally, he responded and I offered him water from my bottle. After recovering, he left in an auto rickshaw to hospital,” recalls Shahbaz.

The video of the traffic policeman extending assistance went viral on social media platforms drawing accolades from the citizens. “I did my duty. Our senior officers are imparting us basic medical training to help people and we are utilizing it,” he said.