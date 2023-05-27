Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at electric shop in Troop Bazaar

On information, fire tenders from the Gowliguda fire station reached the spot and doused the flames

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

A Fire broke out in a LED lighthouse electrical shop at Firdous Market in Troop Bazar here on Saturday. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Property was gutted down when fire broke out at an electrical goods shop at Troop Bazaar in the Hyderabad on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the LED Light House store located on the second floor of a building located at Troop Bazaar around 2 pm. On information, fire tenders from the Gowliguda fire station reached the spot and doused the flames. It took around three hours for the fire officials to completely extinguish the fire.

Two persons who were trapped on the upper floor of the building were safely brought down after shifting them to an adjacent building. The fire officials suspect the fire might have been caused due to short circuit.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in chemical company at Mallapur