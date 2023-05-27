Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk: From succulent kebabs to famous Irani chai

A group of history and food aficionados toured the 1.2 km stretch of the Nampally and Mallepally area, and the best food joints

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: While many people associate Hyderabadi cuisine with the cafés near Charminar, the ever-bustling Nampally area is also a haven for gastronomes, catering to a variety of tastes, from succulent kebabs to the famous Irani chai.

Sharing all those stories of food and history, Sibghat Khan of The Deccan Archives and Naveen of the Hyderabad Walking Company organised a Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk. A group of history and food aficionados toured the 1.2 km stretch of the Nampally and Mallepally area, its neighbourhood, and the best food joints.

During the stroll, the group explored a total of seven undiscovered eateries in the city. The initial destination was Alhamdulillah Hotel, where the group delighted in savouring the delectable Seekh kebabs and mouthwatering Haleem. It is interesting to note that Haleem is served throughout the year at this place. Sibghat then shared a little slice of history about Mallepally, which was built after the Musi floods.

The group then visited Al Arabia Shawarma, where they savoured Shawarma, accompanied by delectable Mutton chakna at the eatery called Moin Chakna. After more history talk, the group then turned to Burhanpuri Jalebi at the famous Khowa Jalebi stall, and later went to Al-Barkat for fish dishes.

The group concluded their food walk at the Al-Ameen chai shop, offering the famous Irani Chai and right in front, 7 Star Pan (Dot) Com, after enjoying Mosambi juice at Milan Juice Center, and Mulberry malai.