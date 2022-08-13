Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Golconda on Independence Day

Hyderabad: The traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the Independence Day celebrations at Rani Mahal lawns in Golconda on Monday.

The traffic restrictions will be enforced between 7 am and 12 noon.

As part of the diversions, the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic. The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A(Gold), A(Pink), & B(Blue) car pass holders who are invited to attend Independence Day Celebrations.

All the invitees coming on vehicles with A(Gold), A(Pink), & B(Blue)car passes from Secunderabad, BanjaraHills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side are requested to come via: RethiBowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards BalikaBhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda junction right turn Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate for alighting.

After alighting

I) “A(Gold) ”Car pass holders should park their vehicles on the main road in front of the Fort main Gate i.e. towards Fateh Darwaza Road,

II) “A(Pink)” Car pass holders should park their vehicles at Golconda Bus stop which is 50 meters away from the main gate and

III) “B(Blue)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at Football/Boys ground by taking right turn near Golconda Bus stop.

The “C (Green)” car pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, inside Traffic Signal and take immediate left turn to Owaisi Ground where as the “C” Car Pass holders coming from Langar house under fly over via Fathe Darwaza take right turn at Bada bazaar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi Ground and park their vehicles at Owaisi / GHMC Play Ground which is 500 meters away from main Gate of Golconda Fort.

All the invitees coming on vehicles with D (Red) Car Passes are requested to come to Golconda Fort from via: Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side Banjara Darwazato alight at Priyadarshini School, Golconda and park their vehicles inside the Priyadarshini School.

The vehicles with “E” car passes i.e. General Public coming to the venue on their vehicles are requested to come via: Under the Langer House fly over, take U turn and Left turn towards Fateh Darwaza and park their vehicles at HUDA park near Fateh Darwaza and general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs. They can board free RTC buses provided at both the places to reach the place of function and return also.

Once the function is over, the vehicles with A (Gold), A(Pink), & B(Blue) Car Passes will retreat/exit through Makai Darwaza, Ramdevguda and Langar house etc. The vehicles with “C” car passes will retreat/exit via: Bada bazaar, Fathe Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs etc. The vehicles with “D” car passes will retreat/exit via: Banjara Darwaza, Seven Tombs etc. The vehicles with “E” passes i.e. general public should retreat/exit from their respective parking places only.

All the invitees have to invariably display their Car Passes prominently on the left side of windscreen of their vehicles for easy identification.

On completion of Independence day celebrations including flag hoisting ceremony from 1030 a.m to 12 noon, the General public coming from seven tombs towards Golconda fort will be diverted from Golf club, Jamali Darwaza to facilitate the easy passage of invitees from Banjara Darwaza, whereas the General public coming from under Langar house fly over will be diverted at Bada Bazaar junction towards GHMC Island to facilitate the easy passage of invitees.