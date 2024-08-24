| Hyderabad Traffic Diversions In Place In View Of Janmshtami On August 26

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in place in view of Janmashtami on August 26

On the account of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Hyderabad traffic police on Saturday announced the following traffic diversion from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: In view of “Sri Krishna Janmashtami” celebrations on Monday at ISKCON temple, Abids, the Hyderabad traffic police on Saturday announced the following traffic diversion from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Traffic coming from Gunfoundry and Tilak road intending to proceed towards Nampally Station Road will be diverted at GPO Junction towards MJ Market.

The traffic coming from MJ Market towards GPO Junction will be diverted at MJ Market towards Nampally.

Traffic coming from Nampally towards Koti Bank street will be allowed as usual from Bharath Petrol Pump – Left – ACB Lane – Yousuf & Company – Troop Bazar – Koti Bank Street.

Similarly, the traffic coming from BJP State office will not be allowed towards the old Collectorate Office junction and diverted towards MJ Market Road.

All commuters are requested to follow the above traffic advisory and cooperate, the traffic police appealed.

The parking facilities for devotees attending to ISKCON Temple, Abids are arranged at Exhibition Ground, Nampally and Vasanth Vihar Open area behind GPO, Abids.