Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 03:52 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions at Balkampet in view of the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam. The traffic restrictions will be in force from Monday to Wednesday.

Traffic from Greenlands, Satyam Theatre and going towards Fatehnagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T-Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abilasha Towers – B.K Guda X Road – Towards Sriram Nagar X road – Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar Road.

Traffic coming from Fatehnagar flyover and proceeding towards Balkampet will not be allowed and diverted at New bridge towards Katta Mysamma Temple, Begumpet. Similarly, traffic coming from Greenlands – Bakul Apartments – Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theatre – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.

Traffic from Begumpet, Katta Mysamma Temple and going towards Balkampet will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Greenlands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theatre – SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.

All the bylanes and link roads from SR Nagar T-Junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed. The traffic police requested the citizens to cooperate.