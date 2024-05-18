| Hyderabad Traffic Diversions In View Of Ipl Match On May 19

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of IPL match on May 19

The Rachakonda police have notified certain traffic diversions between 1 pm and 10.30 pm on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL Match scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, the Rachakonda police have notified certain traffic diversions between 1 pm and 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Heavy vehicles such as lorries, dumpers, earthmovers, RMC trucks, water tankers, and others from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda will be diverted at Toyota Showroom towards HMDA Bhagayath layout – Nagole.

Similarly, these vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road and vehicles from Mallapur towards Tarnaka towards Uppal will be diverted to Habsiguda to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.