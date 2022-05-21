Hyderabad traffic police to file charge sheet against those using multi-toned horns

Published Date - 03:04 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have booked 3,320 motorists for using prohibited multi-toned horns and air horns and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on the motorists. The horns were also removed from the vehicle and seized.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), AV Ranganath cautioned that charge-sheets would be filed in the court against owners of such vehicles. “From June onwards, they will also face prosecution,” he said.

The traffic police launched a special drive against noise pollution caused due to the prohibited horns in the city from May 10.

The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 asserts that, no motor vehicle should be fitted with any multi-toned horn giving, a succession of different notes or with any other sound producing device giving an unduly horn, shrill, loud or alarming noise, he said.

“The ‘Rule 119 of CMVR, 1989’, postulate that “every motor vehicle shall be fitted with electric horn” only. Section 52 of The Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 bars alteration in motor vehicles with those originally specified by the manufacturer and whoever violates prescribed standards in relation to the noise pollution will be punished U/s 190(2) of MV Act, 1988,” Ranganath said.

He added that High Court of Telangana in February 2022 directed the police to remove the prohibited multi-toned horns/sirens/hooters and to take appropriate action in accordance with law against violators. The traffic police will be continuing the special drive and book cases against the violators.