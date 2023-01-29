Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Amberpet from January 30

The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions in view of Amberpet flyover works on NH 163

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions in view of Amberpet flyover works on NH 163. The traffic diversions will be enforced from Monday until March 10.

The traffic police suggested alternative routes and asked motorists to use these routes.

The following are the routes – district RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 No. junction should take route via Habsiguda cross road – Tarnaka – left turn Osmania Distance Education Road – Adikmet Flyover – Vidyanagar – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboliadda– Chaderghat.

The general traffic including City RTC buses coming from Uppal towards 6 No. junction will be diverted at Gandhi Statue – Left Turn – Prem Sadan Police boys hostel – Right Turn – Saldana Gate (CPL Amberpet) – Left turn towards Ali Cafe cross roads and right turn towards 6 No. Junction – Golnaka – Nimobliadda–Chaderghat.

All vehicular traffic will be allowed from 6 No junction towards Uppal.