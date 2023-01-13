Hyderabad: Construction worker dies in flyover works at RTC crossroads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: A construction worker died after accidentally falling from a crane at the VST-Indira Park steel flyover construction site at RTC cross-road here on Friday.

Rajesh Kumar (19), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was working on a contract basis for the project and stayed in the temporary sheds constructed for workers near the site. Police said the incident occurred when Rajesh was trying to climb the crane which was lifting construction material, but slipped and fell from a height. He died on the spot.

The Chikkadpally police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.