Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Hussain Sagar Lake lifted

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has lifted all the traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday evening, following the successful completion of the Formula E Race.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to micro blogging site Twitter said that traffic is now allowed between Telugu Thalli flyover, NTRMarg, Necklace Road rotary and VV Statue.

Commuters, please note the traffic restrictions are lifted around NTR Marg & Hussain Sagar Lake today i.e., on 12th Feb, 2023 at 05:30 PM.@AddlCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/QfN4u0KAEj — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) February 12, 2023