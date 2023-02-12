Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Hussain Sagar Lake lifted

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has lifted all the traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar Lake
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has lifted all the traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday evening, following the successful completion of the Formula E Race.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to micro blogging site Twitter said that traffic is now allowed between Telugu Thalli flyover, NTRMarg, Necklace Road rotary and VV Statue.
