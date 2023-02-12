Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions At Hussain Sagar Lake Lifted

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Hussain Sagar Lake lifted

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has lifted all the traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar Lake

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:38 PM, Sun - 12 February 23
Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Hussain Sagar Lake lifted
Hyderabad Traffic Police has lifted all the traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar Lake. (Photo:Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has lifted all the traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday evening, following the successful completion of the Formula E Race.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to micro blogging site Twitter said that traffic is now allowed between Telugu Thalli flyover, NTRMarg, Necklace Road rotary and VV Statue.

Related News

Latest News