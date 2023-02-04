‘Several initiatives being taken up to streamline traffic flow’

G Sudheer Babu, ACP (Traffic) shares details on various measures on traffic management and road safety

Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyd

Hyderabad: Several new initiatives are being taken up by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to streamline the traffic flow in the city. G Sudheer Babu, who recently took charge as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad, shares details on the various measures on traffic management and road safety, in an interaction with Asif Yar Khan.

Q. Steps being taken to regulate traffic late in the nights and early hours:

Ans. There is hectic traffic flow till midnight and early mornings these days. After a study, we have started two special shifts 10 pm to 12 midnight and 6 am to 8 am. This is apart from the two regular shifts between 8 am and 10 pm. Our personnel will be on the roads to regulate and manage the traffic.

Q. On pedestrian safety measures:

Ans. The traffic police along with the GHMC are earmarking traffic island at major junctions to give safer space for pedestrians. Zebra crossing is clearly marked and wherever necessary we are suggesting construction of the Foot over Bridges. Similarly, encroachments from footpaths are removed regularly. We aim to bring down pedestrian deaths as well.

Q. On initiatives on the lines of Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 traffic plan:

Ans. Before grounding such plan we have to undertake a study. Our officers are exploring the possibility of implementing similar traffic plan in Habsiguda and Amberpet areas. A lot of travel time is saved for the motorists. About the Jubilee Hills Road No 45 traffic plan, I would point out there was initial objection but now people have realized that it is benefitting them.

Q. On dealing with regular traffic rules violators:

Ans. We are writing to the Road Transport Authority and asking them to cancel the licenses. For certain violations we are filing First Information Report (FIR) and going in for prosecution of the violators instead of simply penalizing and allowing them to go.

Q. On awareness programmes:

Ans. Our personnel are regularly conducting traffic rules and road safety awareness plans in the educational institutions. Street corner programs are also held. At the Traffic Training Institute the staff conducts such program on daily basis for different segments of the society.