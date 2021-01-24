Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed for Republic Day celebrations

Traffic coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will not be allowed and diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Asif Nagar/ Red Hills etc.

Hyderabad: In view of the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens in Nampally, the city police have imposed certain traffic restrictions on January 26 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Accordingly, traffic coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will not be allowed and diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Asif Nagar/ Red Hills, Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul etc.

Similarly, vehicles from Nampally railway station towards Public Gardens will be diverted at Chapel Road T Junction towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue Bhasheerbagh flyover etc., and from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Old Saifabad police station towards Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Thalli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Bhasheerbagh, Abids etc.

Vehicles coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Old Saifabad police station, Lakdikapul bridge, BJR Statue and Abids. Traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road, Old Saifabad police station, Lakdikapul Bridge etc.

Traffic coming from Nampally railway station side towards Public Garden will not be allowed and diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue/Gunfoundry etc., and vehicles from Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards Police Control Room Junction (PCR) via Adarshnagar will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Thalli Flyover.

However, the car pass holders attending the Republic Day celebrations will be allowed at the diversion points. The police requested people to take alternative routes and co-operate with the traffic police.

