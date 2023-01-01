Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Nampally in view of Numaish till Feb 15

The city traffic police has imposed certain traffic restrictions which will be in force from 4 pm to midnight at Exhibition Grounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In view of the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition being held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, the city traffic police has imposed certain traffic restrictions which will be in force from 4 pm to midnight till February 15.

Accordingly, the RTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar and Jambagh side towards Nampally side will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. The buses and heavy vehicles from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Also, the heavy and Light Goods Vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darusalam and Ek Minar, Nampally and vehicles from Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapul.

The heavy and Light Goods Vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapul and MJ Market.

In view of the All India Industrial Exhibition, the police requested the public to take alternate routes and avail the public transport system like RTC Buses and Metro Rail to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems and cooperate with the police personnel on duty.