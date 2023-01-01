Hyderabad ushers in 2023 with gusto and fanfare

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Revelries that began early evening on Saturday peaked at midnight as Hyderabad ushered in the Year 2023 with gusto and much fanfare. Get-togethers, parties, music, dance and fire crackers went on past midnight as revellers had a gala time partying after two years of the Covid-19 scare.

There were massive gatherings around the city as people bid adieu to 2022 and welcomed 2023 together with their loved ones. Most clubs and convention centres were fully occupied as parties continued till dawn. Although the clubs of the city including the Country Club in Begumpet, were full to the brim, youngsters were also seen opting to usher in the new year with private house parties.

City’s favourite hangout spot, Necklace Road also saw people come together and cut cakes at midnight. Many also went on a drive along the lake as fireworks lit up the skies all across the city.

Mobile phones refused to fall silent as New Year greetings kept landing and social media platforms turned into a beehive of activity with people sharing the best frames of their New Year eve festivities.

People also attended midnight masses at various churches in the twin cities. On Sunday morning, with the arrival of New Year, people flocked temples and other religious places with prayers for a great year ahead and success.