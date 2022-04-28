Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium on Friday evening

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic advisory in connection with the ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ to be hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at LB Stadium on Friday. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Traffic coming from Chapel road, Nampally and proceeding towards BJR. Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards the PCR while vhicles from SBI Gunfoundry side proceeding towards Press Club/Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI Gunfoundry.

Motorists coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at KLK Building, Fateh Maidan. Traffic on Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at BJR Statue and will proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take right turn toward Chapel Road.

Similarly, traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y junction and traffic from King Koti and Boggulkunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal and Eden Garden.

Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.