Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on Sunday and Monday for Lal Darwaza Bonalu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions on Sunday and Monday, traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings of Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura areas.

Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday:

· New Shamsheergunj T junction towards – Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

· Pathar-ki-Dargah lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj

· Old Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction towards Gowlipura

· Laxmi Devi Pan-shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction

· Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura X roads towards Moghalpura Police Station

· Hari Bowli Crossroads towards Moghalpura Water Tank area

· Asra Hospital – Moghalpura Water Tank – Bibi Bazaar

· Bibi Bazaar X Roads towards Alijah Kotla (MiralamMandi road)

· Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque – Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri College and Alijah Kotla

· Etebar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijah Kotla road

· Lakkad Kote Crossroads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa

· Salarjung Museum road – S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat

· Fateh Darwaza – Himmatpura Crossroads/ Rajesh Medical Hall – Volga Hotel “T” Junction – Khilwath road

· Laad Bazaar – Motigalli “T” junction –Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli

· Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura

· Nayapul- High court Gate No-1 along the Musi River – Muslimjung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazaar- Chatri

· Afzalgunj towards Muslim Jung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back side road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge

Roads Closed:

· Main road between Madina Crossroads to Engine Bowli via Gulzar House – Charminar monument, Charminar Bus-terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for all vehicular movement till the conclusion of Bonalu processions

Parking Places:

· Devi Plywood opposite the Post office, Shahalibanda, Alka theatre open place.

· Arya Vyshya Mandir, VDP School Ground and Mithra Sports Club.

· Apsara Menaka Talkies open place, Sree Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar , Saraswathi Vidyanikethan , Govt. Jr. Collage, Falaknuma , Phoolbagh Chaman Ground near Pattar ki Darga

Charminar Bus Terminal and Delhi Gate: Buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul and will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa Crossroads and Engine Bowli or allowed via alternate routes open to them