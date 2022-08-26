Telangana: 232 additional PG medical seats approved

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Nine government medical colleges in Telangana have received permission to start 232 additional PG medical seats in various super-specialities from this academic year (2022-23).

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to postgraduate medical education in Telangana, nine government medical colleges have received permission to start 232 additional PG seats in various super-specialities from this academic year 2022-23.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), as part of the centrally sponsored scheme for ‘Strengthening and upgradation of State government medical colleges for starting new PG disciplines and increasing PG seats’, has accorded permission to start 232 additional PG seats for Government Medical Colleges in Suryapet, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, RIMS in Adilabad and Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad.

The cost of offering additional PG medical seats in the nine government medical colleges in Telangana is Rs 264.94 crore, out of which the share of the union government will be 60 percent while 40 percent of the costs will be incurred by the State government. The MOHFW has also given a green signal to release Rs 158.96 crore, which is 60 percent of the overall cost of conducting the additional PG medical seats across nine medical colleges in Telangana.

The MOHFW has approved almost all the PG medical seats that were proposed by the nine medical colleges in Telangana. A few PG medical seats that were proposed from Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal and Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad did not receive approval.

“Way back in 2006, paediatrics PG seats were only six in Telangana and today they have increased to 60 seats. Additional PG medical seats will prove to be a boon for aspiring MBBS completed doctors of Telangana,” senior health officials here said.

Break-up of additional PG medical

Government Medical College (GMC) Suryapet: Proposed 25: Approved 25

GMC Siddipet: Proposed 80: Approved 80

GMC Nalgonda: Proposed 30: Approved 30

GMC Nizamabad: Proposed 16: Approved 16

Osmania Medical College: Proposed 32: Approved 32

GMC Mahabubnagar: Proposed 10: Approved 10

KMC Warangal: Proposed 10: Approved 3

RIMS, Adilabad: proposed 22; Approved 22

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad: Proposed 22: Approved 14