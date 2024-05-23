Hyderabad: Truck catches fire after coming in contact with high tension wires

The incident occurred when the truck, carrying a load of scrap, was on its way from Ralapur village to Medchal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Hyderabad: A truck caught fire at Medchal after coming in contact with high tension wires on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the truck, carrying a load of scrap, was on its way from Ralapur village to Medchal and came in contact with 11 KV high tension wires.

Soon after, fire broke out in the vehicle. The driver and cleaner managed to jump out of the vehicle. On information, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.