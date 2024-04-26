Local teen Sai Charan turns hero by saving nearly 50 lives at Shadnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 09:37 PM

On noticing the fire and the resultant fumes that were bellowing out of the building, Sai Charan rushed towards it, in the hope of saving lives.

Hyderabad: A heroic act, literally straight out of movies by daredevil teenager Sai Charan, saved the lives of nearly 50 employees from Allwyn Pharma Company, who were trapped in a fire on Friday.

Very soon, however, he realized that he needed a better plan, as there were many employees who were trapped inside the fourth floor, desperately trying to escape and waiting for some help to arrive. The flames from the fire were very high and completely blocked the staircase of the building, with the thick smoke spreading all over. As a result, approaching the staircase was out of question.

Not waiting for the fire engines and rescue personnel to arrive, Sai Charan immediately grabbed a huge rope and climbed the building. The brave teenager managed to tie the rope to a window and the employees trapped inside used the rope to exit the place.

Realising the brave act, senior police and fire officials immediately commended Sai Charan for the timely response and brave act. Ends