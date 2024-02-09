Hyderabad: Truck driver gets 10 yrs jail

Nandigama booked a case and subsequently arrested Yeshwanth.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced a man to rigourous imprisonment for 10 years in a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case booked at Nandigama in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000.

It was in December 2021, the convicted person M.Yeshwanth (50), a truck driver from Vikarabad under the influence of alcohol driving the truck in a rash and negligent manner crashed to the tree on the road side. The tree collapsed killing two persons Suresh Kumar and Sreedhar.

Nandigama booked a case and subsequently arrested Yeshwanth.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty appreciated the investigation officer and team and announced rewards.