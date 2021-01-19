Hyderabad: Truck laden with gutkha caught on city outskirts

By | Published: 6:30 pm 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team police along with Ghatkesar police arrested one person on charges of illegally transporting gutkha material worth Rs 30 lakh at Yamnampet cross-roads on the city outskirts, here on Monday late night.

Following a tip-off, the Malkajgiri zone SOT officials intercepted a truck laden with gutkha bags and other tobacco products from Ghatkesar towards Uppal and arrested Anil, the truck driver and a native of Bihar.

The gutkha was being transported from Bidar in Karnataka to be sold to dealers and customers here in Hyderabad.

The arrested suspect and seized material were handed over to the Ghatkesar police for further investigation.

Nagaraju, the owner of the gutkha manufacturing unit is absconding.

