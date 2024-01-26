Hyderabad: TSIC-CSRB to hold Social Entrepreneurship Summit on Jan 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) in collaboration with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) returns with the third edition of Social Entrepreneurship Summit-Impulse, which will be held on Saturday, January 27 at its (SCRB) centre located in the city outskirts at Keesara.

This year’s summit expects over 700 passionate individuals from across the social entrepreneurship ecosystem, signifying the ever-growing momentum behind social entrepreneurship in India. The event will also host a day-long social startup expo with nearly around 30 social enterprises and innovators showcasing their innovations, products, and solutions.

Fireside chats with industry leaders, panel discussions from various social startup entrepreneurs on trending topics like impact investing and youth entrepreneurship, and interactive workshops on building sustainable social ventures are also planned.