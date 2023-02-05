Bala Vikasa organises Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: Over 500 social entrepreneurship practitioners and enthusiasts come together for the Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2023, the annual flagship event of Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) organised in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

The event was supported by T-Hub, We-Hub, Nexus Incubator, Social Alpha, AgHub and Arthayan along with TISS (Mumbai), ISB, CBIT and Deloitte.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Cyient, Anshu Gupta, founder, Goonj, André Gingras and Bala T. Singareddy Gingras, founders of Bala Vikasa, inaugurated the Social Startup Expo in the presence of Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana.

Social entrepreneurship enthusiasts including impact investors, incubators, mentors participated in the day-long event in various panel discussion and interactive workshops. Around 70 Social Startups showcased their social innovations, products and services – like safety devices for mining workers and improve digital literacy, education innovations that improve social emotional intelligence in children, support equipment for persons with disabilities, health innovations that support people with mobility issues and many other innovations that contribute to sustainable social change.

Speaking at the summit, Andre Gingras said, “Social entrepreneurs should always try to keep in mind that people, the 300 million poor in India at the grassroots, especially women, should be the focus and centre of their work.”

Anshu Gupta stressed the need to develop a new language and lens to view development work and emphasized the need to do away with words like ‘donors and beneficiaries’ which reduce the contribution of the communities in their own development.

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy spoke of how corporates contribute to nation building through employment generation, wealth creation, foreign exchange earning and corporate social responsibility.