Startup from Sangareddy goes places

Deepak Reddy's startup, Bhaumya Innovation, offers mechanized solutions for agriculture, thereby revolutionizing farming practices.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 05:16 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: In an effort to revolutionize agriculture through mechanization, Deepak Reddy, a young entrepreneur, has embarked on a journey to provide affordable mechanized solutions to farmers with his startup Bhaumya Innovation Private Limited.

Deepak Reddy hails from Sangareddy from an agricultural family and owns around 10 acres of land, part of which was previously unusable due to presence of large amounts of debris. He then decided to develop a machine using the available resources and registered his effort as a startup. His mission was to make farming easier by replacing labour-intensive work with machinery, ensuring affordability for farmers.

Products from the Startup

A stone picking machine designed to remove stones from the farmland efficiently, which can excavates stones within a matter of hours and also harvest potatoes, onions, and other root vegetables was among the first products. It could be operated using a tractor. Then came the onion bedmaker, and now, a fruit picking machine which is currently under development in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur. It utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) technology to automate the fruit picking process.

Initially, Deepak faced challenges due to a lack of proper laboratory facilities and limited support from academicians in the rural area. However, in 2020, his startup was selected for the Intinta Innovator campaign by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC). In 2021, they were also chosen for the Innovation to Entrepreneur lab, where they gained valuable knowledge on product development, presentations, pitching, business models. They also received a grant of Rs.10 lakh through AIDA Nidhi Prayas. With this support, they were able to progress from prototype to a viable product.

Additionally, the startup received a TSIRI (Telangana State Innovations with Rural Impact) grant of Rs 2 lakh, which enabled them to showcase and demonstrate their products to farmers in Sangareddy. They were also selected for the ISB Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, receiving Rs.25 lakh in capital for team building and expansion.

Recently, the startup was recognized with the Best Performing startup by the State government as part of the Formation Day celebrations.

Deepak Reddy’s accomplishments include successfully converting a 250-acre rocky terrain into cultivable land, and he plans to launch his product in October. He also aims to sell 12 to 15 units next year. His long-term vision involves creating farmers groups and providing affordable mechanization services for agriculture on a large scale, covering all aspects from land preparation to harvesting.