Hyderabad: TSWRLC invites applications for guest faculty vacancies

Candidates with PhD and NET/SET are preferred. Salary will be Rs 32,500 to Rs 40,000 per month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Law College for Women, Chaitanyapuri, LB Nagar, has invited applications from qualified and experienced women for the assistant professor and associate professor (guest faculty) positions to teach in the college.

The teaching vacancies are available in political science, sociology, psychology, environmental studies, law of property, corporate law, jurisprudence, criminal law, consumer protection law, family law-II, constitution law-II, and law of torts for BA (LLB) five-year degree students.

Candidates with PhD and NET/SET are preferred. Salary will be Rs.32,500 to Rs.40,000 per month. Interested candidates can submit their CV to the college principal in person or email at prl-rdcw-lbngr-swrs@telangana.gov.in. For further details, contact 9603617134.