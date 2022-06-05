Hyderabad: Two arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a minor girl were arrested by the Moghalpura police on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim went missing from her house on May 31 and a complaint was made by the family to the Moghalpura police the same evening. The next morning the girl was found at Sultan Shahi and the police shifted her to Bharosa centre after coming to know about the sexual assault.

The girl told the police that on May 31 while she was waiting near the Pahadishareef Kaman, a person Shaik Kaleem Ali (36) of Kishanbagh approached her and enquired the purpose of her presence at the isolated spot. When the victim told she was going to her parents house Kaleem asked her to sit in the car and he would drop the girl at her parents house.

However Kaleem instead of taking the girl to her parents house at Pahadishareef took her to the house of Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani (36) located at Kondurg village in Ranga Reddy district where she was sexually assaulted by both of them.

The next morning Kaleem took the girl in his car to Sultan Shahi and dropped her.

On a complaint from the family of victim the police booked a case and arrested Kaleem and Yazdani. They were remanded.