Hyderabad: Two brothers held for sexually assaulting, robbing woman at Narsingi

The police also seized the car used in the offence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Two brothers who sexually assaulted a woman and robbed her jewellery at Narsingi on the city outskirts were arrested by the police.

According to the police, the woman was going on the road at Peeram Cheruvu when the two suspects, identified as Shudham Sharma and Sumith Sharma, offered her work and took her along in the car.

They drove to an isolated place at Kismatpur where they sexually assaulted her and robbed her gold ornaments. They dropped her near Gandipet, said the ACP Narsingi, GV Ramana Goud.

The victim later approached the police and made a complaint. A case was booked and special teams of the Cyberabad police tracked down the suspects after checking the feed of surveillance cameras.

The police arrested the two suspects and also seized the car used in the offence.