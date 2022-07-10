Hyderabad: Two gates each of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar lifted

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains, two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were lifted by one feet height on Sunday evening.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) after monitoring the water levels at these two reservoirs, lifted the gates in anticipation of heavy inflows due to the rains.

The HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore said, “people in downstream areas of these twin reservoirs should be alert and the line departments including the police, Revenue department, GHMC, should take necessary measures as water will be released into Musi River,” he said.

Twin reservoirs water levels on Sunday:

Osman Sagar:

* FTL : 1,790 feet (3.9 TMC)

* Present level: 1,785.80 feet (2.97 TMC)

* Outflow : – 208 cusecs

* Gates opened: 2 (upto one feet)

Himayat Sagar:

*FTL: 1763.50 feet (2.97TMC)

*Present level: 1,760.30 (2.33TMC)

* Outflow: 686 cusecs

* Gates opened: 2 (upto one feet)