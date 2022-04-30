Hyderabad: Two held for IPL betting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police busted an IPL cricket betting racket and arrested two organisers at Amar Nagar Colony on Friday late night. Officials seized cash of Rs.3.40 lakh, a television and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are P.Deepak Singh (30) from Amar Nagar Colony and Satish Singh (42) from Lower Dhoolpet in Mangalhat.

According to the police, Deepak Singh, who earlier was into idol making business, learnt about cricket betting through Satish Singh and the duo started organising betting from his residence. “They organised betting by collecting money from known punters over the mobile phone,” said an official.

Following a tip-off, the police team raided Deepak’s house and arrested them while organising betting for an ongoing match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings being held at Pune.