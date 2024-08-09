| Hyderabad Two Injured As Two Cars Crash On Pvnr Expressway

Police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the mishap.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 05:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after a car went out of control and hit another car going ahead on the PVNR Expressway at Rajendranagar here on Friday. Police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the mishap.

Police said the incident occurred around noon, when the driver of the car, proceeding from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport towards Mehdipatnam, lost control of the steering wheel and hit another vehicle going ahead of it near Pillar No.294.

The car then turned over and came to a halt a few meters away. The injured persons were shifted to the hospital and being treated. Both cars were heavily damaged, police said, adding that the incident led to a traffic jam on the expressway.

The Rajendranagar police reached the spot and cleared the traffic.