Hyderabad: Two injured in Begumpet flyover road accident

According to the police, the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the divider on the flyover. He then hit a bus ahead of him before hitting the flyover wall.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 10:42 AM

Hyderabad: Two people were injured in a road accident at Begumpet flyover early on Thursday.

According to the police, the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the divider on the flyover. He then hit a bus ahead of him before hitting the flyover wall.

A couple who were in the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. A case is registered.