Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers arrested, 1 litre hashish oil seized

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:16 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police caught two interstate drug peddlers and seized one litre of hashish oil at Sushma crossroads on Friday night.

The arrested persons were K.Nagaraju alias Raju (25) from Visakhapatnam and M.Mohan (26), from East Godavari. Police said the duo purchased one litre of hashish oil from a local dealer in Visakhapatnam for Rs.40,000 and boarded a private bus to reach Hyderabad on Friday.

“They had packed the container containing hashish oil in a bag to evade police checking,” said an official.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team caught the duo and seized the oil from them.