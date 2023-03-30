Hyderabad: Two killed in separate road accidents

At Madhapur, a woman died after a motorcycle hit her and in Uppal, a businessman died after the motorcycle he was going on skidded on the road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Wednesday night.

At Madhapur, a woman Shaik Shahzadi (41) a resident of Bhikshapathinagar, Madhapur, died after a motorcycle hit her. According to the police, the victim was crossing the road when a motorcyclist hit her at Madhapur road. The woman fell on the road and sustained injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. A case is registered by Madhapur police against the motorcycle rider.

In the other case at Uppal, a businessman, B Narsimha (50) died after the motorcycle he was going on skidded on the road.

According to the police, Narsimha was going on a bike when it skidded at Ramanthapur road. He fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A case is registered.