Hyderabad: Man dies after car rams into truck at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A man died a road accident involving a car and a truck at Rajendranagar on Tuesday night.
The victim R Siddu, a native of Karnataka was going in the car on Outer Ring Road from Gachibowli to Shamshabad when he rammed his car into a truck ahead of his vehicle.
“The man sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Apparently, he was driving at a high speed and could not control his vehicle ,” said Rajendranagar police.
A case is registered and investigation on. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.