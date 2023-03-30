| Rtc Bus Motorcycle Catch Fire After Collision One Dead In Telangana

RTC bus, motorcycle catch fire after collision; one dead in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Suryapet: A TSRTC bus and a motorcycle caught fire and gutted after colliding with each other on National Highway No. 65 at Indira Nagar bus stop of Munagala mandal in the district on Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist died on the spot while the passengers of the bus managed to get off before the flames spread.

According to the police, the collision had led to the bike catching fire, which then spread to the bus.

Alerted by the driver, the passengers abandoned the vehicle just in time.

More details are awaited.