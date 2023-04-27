Hyderabad: Two persons arrested for ganja smuggling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly involved in ganja trade were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Thursday. The police seized 230 kilograms of ganja, a car, three mobile phones and cash from them.

The arrested persons are K Ramakrishna (28) of East Godavari and Surya Raj Singh (42) of Lower Dhoolpet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar) Jagadeshwar Reddy said that Ramakrishna procured ganja from Krishna from Andhra Pradesh and brought it to the city to supply it to Raj Singh. On receiving information the police caught them at Shabad in Rangareddy district.

Efforts are on to nab Krishna who is absconding.

