Four arrested with 35 kg of ganja in Hanamkonda

The arrested persons were Pabbati Sagar, Angidi Umashankar, Bhukya Sunitha and Raminadla Chintu and five other accused in the case were absconding, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

The arrested persons were Pabbati Sagar, Angidi Umashankar, Bhukya Sunitha and Raminadla Chintu and five other accused in the case were absconding, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said

Hanamkonda: The Task Force along with Kakatiya University campus police arrested four peddlers for smuggling ganja to Hyderabad here on Thursday and seized 35 kgs of the drug from them.

The arrested persons were Pabbati Sagar, Angidi Umashankar, Bhukya Sunitha and Raminadla Chintu. Five other accused in the case – Ramu of Odisha, Parupally Karthik, Shiva, Upender and Bhukya Vamshi – were absconding, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said. The worth of the seized ganja was around Rs.7 lakh.

“During interrogation, we came to know Sagar purchased the ganja from Ramu of Kalimela area of Odisha and was transporting the same by hiding the substance in electric sound boxes in an auto-rickshaw. There was an escort vehicle (car) during the smuggling. The people in the car escaped when the police stopped the auto,” the CP said.